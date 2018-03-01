Georgia prime minister to arrive in Armenia on March 2
March 1, 2018 - 16:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili will arrive in Armenia for an official visit on Friday, March 2.
While in Yerevan, Kvirikashvili is set to meet Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and prime minister Karen Karapetyan.
After private talks in the government, the two prime minister will give a joint press conference.
The Georgian official is also set to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd and visit Tumo Center for Creative technologies.
Kvirikashvili was to arrive in Armenia back on December 1, 2017 but the visit was pushed back at the request of the Georgian side.
