Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham executes top rival commander
March 1, 2018 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A high ranking militant commander was executed by another rival group in the Idlib Governorate on Wednesday, February 28, as tensions continue to rise between Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Jabhat Tahrir Souriya, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to pro-opposition activists, Ahrar Al-Sham’s Shariah chief, Hassan Soufan, was executed by a group of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters after he reached one of their checkpoints in Idlib city.
The execution of Soufan by HTS comes just hours after the latter launched a massive offensive in the northern part of the province.
Tensions are at an all time high in northern Syria, despite the fact the Syrian government forces have halted their military operations in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Tigran Hamasyan nominated for ECHO Jazz award Tigran Hamasyan has been nominated in the Piano International category, for his album "An Ancient Observer".
'Game of Thrones' season 1 might have sealed Daenerys' death They believe that the Mother of Dragons will lose those she loves in order to defeat the Night King and save the people of Westeros.
Foreigners bought 60 apartments and houses in Armenia in January foreigners carried out 283 real estate transactions in January, including 80 for the purchase and 203 for the sale of the properties.
Armenia annuls protocols on normalizing ties with Turkey "Serzh Sargsyan declared about annulling the protocols at a Security Council session at the presidential palace,” Hakobyan said.