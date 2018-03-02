Cigarettes and drinks: What was produced in Armenia in January

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cigarette production grew 56% in January 2018 against the same period last year, the Armenian national statistical service reveals.

Tobacco products worth AMD 12.1 billion were produced in the reporting period.

Food production also grew, with 3.5% more produced in the first month of the year, while Beverage production decreased by about 15%.

The country’s exports and imports increased by 45,2% and 47,6%, respectively, in January year-on-year. the industrial sector expanded by 14% in the reporting period, while that of construction grew 19.7%.