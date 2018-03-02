Syrian army scores sudden advance against Rastan rebels: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Troops of the Syrian Army have scored a sudden and unexpected advance against rebel forces in the Rastan pocket area of northern Homs province according to some military-affiliated sources, Al-Masdar News reports.

Reports state that the Syrian army struck militant defenses on the Amiriyah axis (near the government-held town of Al-Mashrafah), swiftly taking control of the Kufa Farms area in a pencil-like penetration.

If true, it is unclear whether the advance is part of a renewed general offensive against insurgent factions based in Rastan countryside region of northern Homs or just the result of an opportunistic snatch operation carried out at the initiative of a local government unit.

Recently, the Syrian army’s patience with rebel groups in the Rastan pocket came to an end after negotiations to organize the departure of hard-line jihadist fighters – who often carry out raids and shellings against nearby government-held towns – from the area failed to produce any result.