Russian warplanes burn multiple militant convoys in east Damascus
March 3, 2018 - 10:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian warplanes have once again gone all-out over the skies of Damascus’ East Ghouta region, laying down a heavy bombardment onto a range of militant targets, Al-Masdar News reports.
In an attack carried out during the night hours of Friday to Saturday (March 2-3), Russian airpower started off by striking the militants' tactical positions and gathering points near the Syrian Army’s axis of advance in East Ghouta.
However, later it become apparent that militant forces were organizing for a counter-blow when reconnaissance sorties identified several military convoys heading towards Syrian Army lines near Ash-Shifunyah.
Using precision weapons, Russian warplanes interdicted the convoys at the militant -held towns of Masraba, Beit Sawa, Hazza and Hamouryah.
At least thirty airstrikes were delivered onto insurgent targets during the course of the engagement.
According to journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, the Russian bombardment succeeded in breaking up the militant convoys and forced surviving militant elements to retreat, thereby preventing what was obviously going to be a powerful counter-offensive.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh frontline troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Pope Francis appoints ambassador to Armenia Pope Francis elevated Msgr. Jose Bettencourt to the rank of archbishop and named him as an apostolic nuncio to Armenia.
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.