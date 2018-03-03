// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian warplanes burn multiple militant convoys in east Damascus

Russian warplanes burn multiple militant convoys in east Damascus
March 3, 2018 - 10:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian warplanes have once again gone all-out over the skies of Damascus’ East Ghouta region, laying down a heavy bombardment onto a range of militant targets, Al-Masdar News reports.

In an attack carried out during the night hours of Friday to Saturday (March 2-3), Russian airpower started off by striking the militants' tactical positions and gathering points near the Syrian Army’s axis of advance in East Ghouta.

However, later it become apparent that militant forces were organizing for a counter-blow when reconnaissance sorties identified several military convoys heading towards Syrian Army lines near Ash-Shifunyah.

Using precision weapons, Russian warplanes interdicted the convoys at the militant -held towns of Masraba, Beit Sawa, Hazza and Hamouryah.

At least thirty airstrikes were delivered onto insurgent targets during the course of the engagement.

According to journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, the Russian bombardment succeeded in breaking up the militant convoys and forced surviving militant elements to retreat, thereby preventing what was obviously going to be a powerful counter-offensive.

Related links:
Al-Masdasr News. Breaking: Russian warplanes burn multiple rebel convoys in east Damascus staving off big counter-offensive
 Top stories
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Rescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivorsRescuers dig through wrecked buildings for Iran-Iraq quake survivors
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Robot interrupts Turkish minister’s speech, orders him to speak slowly
Egypt hits militants in Sinai, launches major operation across country
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh frontline troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Pope Francis appoints ambassador to Armenia Pope Francis elevated Msgr. Jose Bettencourt to the rank of archbishop and named him as an apostolic nuncio to Armenia.
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.