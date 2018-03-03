Iran, Pakistan reportedly deepening military ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - A leading Pakistani daily says recent visit of Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi to Pakistan shows that military diplomacy plays an important role in bringing the two countries further close to each other, IRNA reports.

Daily ‘Nawa-e-Waqt’ in its editorial comments said that bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan are warming up as high level political engagements between the two countries have increased significantly.

It said that relations between Iran and Pakistan in political, economic, defense and security fields are growing at a rapid pace and that will also help to remove misunderstandings if any in the bilateral relationship.

The paper further added that the recent visit of Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi to Pakistan is important for bilateral relations. This visit is a part of the ongoing wave of military engagements between Iran and Pakistan.

In November last year, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army visited Iran on the invitation of the head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

Military diplomacy has played an important role in boosting the relations between the two countries.

Later Pakistan’s Minister of Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain also visited Iran. While meeting the Pakistani minister, Iran's 1st Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said that Iran sees no restrictions on the development of defense and military cooperation with Pakistan.

Iran is an important neighbor of Pakistan and the country considers Iran as a major leading partner. The paper added that Pakistan desires strong ties with Iran.

Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi during his Pakistan’s visit had fruitful meetings with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, and his Pakistani counterpart Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman.