The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
March 3, 2018 - 15:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The foundation stone of Park Mansions in the Indian city of Calcutta (Kolkata) was laid in 1910, and like many things in the Bengali capital at the turn of the century, it was built by an Armenian, a merchant and philanthropist called Thaddeus Mesrope Thaddeus, The Hindu says in an article, detailing the Armenians’ contribution to developing the historic Indian city.
When Park Mansions received a heritage status, a plaque was installed for the company managing the estate. In the four years since, nothing has been put up about Thaddeus, about the Armenians of Calcutta, the style of Armenian buildings, or even the distinct architectural features of Park Mansions.
“What is happening to Park Mansions is known as ‘adaptive reuse’ in urban planning language. A building conceived primarily for residential use is being refashioned for commercial and institutional use. In the process, the character of the building is changing. The interiors are being stripped away. The identity of Park Mansions is eroding,” the article says.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians. Stephen Court, which stands diagonally opposite to Park Mansions, was built by Arathoon Stephen, who also built the adjacent complex, Queen’s Mansion. These three majestic mansions were conceived as residential quarters, the article says.
“A little further down the street, close to the beloved Olympia Pub, is the Masonic (Freemasons’) Lodge and Hall, built by Johannes Carapiet Galstaun. Many of the city’s most beloved and recognised hotels have also been built by Armenians — the Grand Hotel, the Kenilworth, the Astoria and the late Shashi Kapoor’s favourite hotel, the Fairlawn,” the feature says.
“The presence of Armenians in Calcutta predates the 20th century. The oldest church in Calcutta is the Armenian church on a street of the same name. The earliest grave in the churchyard dates back to 1630, says Iftekhar Ahsan, who runs one of the most popular walking tour companies in the city. The Armenian college near Park Street still accepts and educates children of Armenian origin only. Geographically, Armenia is a landlocked country, and the Armenians have been subject to invasions over the centuries. Waves of Armenians have left and settled across the world. They are among the most resourceful and successful immigrant communities worldwide.”
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in the past week The Karabakh frontline troops continue holding the upper hand on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Yerevan school students visit VivaCell-MTS headquarters The students visited VivaCell-MTS HQ, met the General Manager Ralph Yirikian and got acquainted with the company’s activities
Pope Francis appoints ambassador to Armenia Pope Francis elevated Msgr. Jose Bettencourt to the rank of archbishop and named him as an apostolic nuncio to Armenia.
Real Salt Lake reportedly waive Yura Movsisyan The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.