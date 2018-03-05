Guatemala says will move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

PanARMENIAN.Net - Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced that the country’s embassy in Israel will move to Jerusalem in May, two days after the US embassy relocates, Al-Masdar News says.

He made the announcement at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference in Washington D.C. on Sunday, March 4.

Morales said that “two days after the United States relocates its embassy, Guatemala will return and permanently move its embassy to Jerusalem.”

The Guatemalan president also thanked Trump for “the courageous decision” and for “leading the way.”

He went on to say that the decision “strongly demonstrates Guatemala’s continued support and solidarity with the people of Israel, and we are sure that many other countries will follow in our steps.”