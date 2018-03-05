Syrian Air Force, army go on high-alert in north Hama
March 5, 2018 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Amid preparations for a possible government offensive against militant groups in Hama province’s northern countryside, the Syrian Army and Syrian Air Force have gone onto a state of high-alert, Al-Masdar News reports.
On the frontline opposite key rebel stronghold towns like Al-Latemenah, Kafr Zita and Qalaat al-Mudiq, Syrian troops and armor have been assembling at designated rally points whilst reconnaissance assets survey rebel movements and positions.
Likewise, Syrian warplanes and artillery forces have been conducting spoiling operations, targeting militant defenses and patrols ahead of a great attack that may or may not come.
Overall, such actions alone serve to keep insurgent groups (who have long since lost the strategic initiative) guessing and thus on the back foot.
Recently, the Russian Federal News network released footage showing the heightened activity of Syrian air and army forces in northern Hama province.
