2nd-century domus unearthed during Rome subway contruction (video)
March 6, 2018 - 16:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Archaeologists say work to expand Rome’s subway has unearthed a sprawling 2nd-century domus, or residence, of a military commander, complete with well-preserved geometric design mosaic, marble floors and frescoed walls, The Associated Press reports.
Top Rome archaeology official Francesco Prosperetti says the domus is adjacent to a previously excavated ancient Roman military barracks.
He says the subway work has turned into an “astounding archaeological construction site.” The domus, found 12 meters (40 feet) below the surface, includes at least 14 rooms and a fountain in a central courtyard. The ruins will be moved elsewhere so tunneling can continue.
Work to build new stops on Rome’s Metro C line is running years behind schedule. Interruptions to excavate ancient ruins explain some of the setbacks. Bureaucracy and construction scandals have also caused long delays.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan under fire for failing to track runners: The Sun Wenger is desperately trying to restore team spirit after his angry stars turned on each other after the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.
Candidates Tournament: Bookmakers predict victory for Levon Aronian Several European and Russian bookmakers are predicting victory for Levon Aronian at the Candidates Tournament.
Third Armenia-Artsakh road to be ready by year-end Preparations are underway to start the construction of a third road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia.
CSTO to hold joint air force drills in October-November "This year we will hold the drills of joint air forces. This will be in October-November 2018, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said.