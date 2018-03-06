Iran, Turkey "firm in fight" against terrorism - speaker

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday, March 5 that Iran and Turkey "proved their firmness in the fight against terrorism", IRNA reports.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Turkey's parliament foreign relations commission Malkane Buzker and the accompanying delegation.

Larijani said that expansion of relations between the two parliaments may broaden mutual cooperation in other areas, adding that one of the issues, which needs wide cooperation is fighting terrorism, which because of supports of a number of countries for terrorism the heinous phenomenon has not ended yet, unfortunately.

Buzker said that good cooperation took place between Iran, Turkey and Russia to settle regional problems and had good achievements as well.

Buzker pointed to past week meeting between Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic and Georgia and said that in the meeting all participants underlined necessity of Iran's presence in such meetings.

Concerning presence of Turkey's forces in Afrin, the Turk parliamentarian said his country is not "eyeing on territory of its neighbors and expressed the hope that Syria like Iraq achieves peace and tranquility soon."

Buzker and accompanying delegation also met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday afternoon and discussed regional issues with him.