Iran, Turkey "firm in fight" against terrorism - speaker
March 6, 2018 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani said on Monday, March 5 that Iran and Turkey "proved their firmness in the fight against terrorism", IRNA reports.
He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Turkey's parliament foreign relations commission Malkane Buzker and the accompanying delegation.
Larijani said that expansion of relations between the two parliaments may broaden mutual cooperation in other areas, adding that one of the issues, which needs wide cooperation is fighting terrorism, which because of supports of a number of countries for terrorism the heinous phenomenon has not ended yet, unfortunately.
Buzker said that good cooperation took place between Iran, Turkey and Russia to settle regional problems and had good achievements as well.
Buzker pointed to past week meeting between Turkey, Azerbaijan Republic and Georgia and said that in the meeting all participants underlined necessity of Iran's presence in such meetings.
Concerning presence of Turkey's forces in Afrin, the Turk parliamentarian said his country is not "eyeing on territory of its neighbors and expressed the hope that Syria like Iraq achieves peace and tranquility soon."
Buzker and accompanying delegation also met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday afternoon and discussed regional issues with him.
Top stories
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
The work is taking place two days after a magnitude-7.3 earthquake struck Sunday night Iran time, just as people were going to bed.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan under fire for failing to track runners: The Sun Wenger is desperately trying to restore team spirit after his angry stars turned on each other after the 2-1 defeat at the Amex.
Candidates Tournament: Bookmakers predict victory for Levon Aronian Several European and Russian bookmakers are predicting victory for Levon Aronian at the Candidates Tournament.
Third Armenia-Artsakh road to be ready by year-end Preparations are underway to start the construction of a third road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) with Armenia.
CSTO to hold joint air force drills in October-November "This year we will hold the drills of joint air forces. This will be in October-November 2018, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said.