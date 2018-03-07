Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Wednesday, March 7 began a new operation to capture the strategic town of Mesraba in the western corridor of the East Ghouta region, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.

The source added that the Syrian Army’s primary objective is to capture Mesraba and link-up with their forces at the imperative vehicle management base.