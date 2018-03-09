Armenia participating in leading travel trade show ITB Berlin 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ITB Berlin 2018, a leading travel trade show, is currently underway in the German capital with 17 Armenian tour agencies representing the country.

The Armenian participants were granted an exclusive opportunity to participate in the ITB Speed Networking Event, managing to reach agreements with international organizations for holding B2B meetings.

ITB Berlin reflects worldwide dynamic developments and growth in the travel industry. From 7 to 11 March 2018, the travel show will be the industry’s meeting place and must-see event, devoting itself to innovative and forward-looking trends in the travel industry, politics and business.

In the future, ITB will present itself as an international umbrella brand and focus not only on promoting the annual event in Berlin. This reorientation on a global scale means a concentration of three formats, the trade shows in Germany (ITB Berlin), Singapore (ITB Asia) and China (ITB China), under one label.

At the 52nd edition of ITB Berlin around 10,000 tourism companies from 186 countries and regions are represented on an area covering 160,000 square metres at the Messe Berlin fairgrounds. Over 80 percent of the exhibitors are from abroad. Once again the organisers expect more than 100,000 international trade visitors seeking prosperous business opportunities as well as many thousand members of the public on the weekend, who will be able to find inspiration for their next trip.