Former U.S. Senator recalls how an Armenian soldier saved his life
March 10, 2018 - 12:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An Armenian soldier once saved the life of former U.S. Senator Mark Kirk, the lawmaker himself recalled at a meeting with visiting Armenian members of parliament in Washington, D.C., the Voice of America reports.
According to the Senator, the incident occurred years ago when Kirk visited Armenia as an employee of the Congress and was taken to the contact line (in Nagorno Karabakh - Ed.) to observe the situation there.
They were in the trench and were looking towards the Azerbaijani positions, he said.
The Senator then raised his head above the trench by mistake but the Armenian soldier managed to pull him and dodge an Azerbaijani bullet.
“The Armenian soldier saved my life,” Kirk said, adding that the incident taught him a lesson to never raise his head above the trench.
Also, the Senator said that history has been unfair to the Armenian people, and that it is necessary to restore historical justice first and foremost by recognizing the Genocide.
Top stories
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Partner news
Latest news
Cancer-resistant gene found in both elephants and humans It occurs in abundance within enormous animals, suppressing tumors at a rate that leaves only one in every 20 elephants with cancer.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan only has one job to do at Arsenal: pundit Arsenal brought in Mkhitaryan to be Ozil’s opposite, “but we’ve had the two, it’s clear what Mkhitaryan has to do,” the author says.
Islamic State launches fresh offensive in western Dara’a IS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.
Iran could soon join Eurasian Economic Union, Russia says The Eurasian Economic Union could welcome Iran as a new member in May, according to Russia’s Energy Minister Aleksandr Novak.