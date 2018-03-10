Yerevan will be home to a Francophonie district: Armenia FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - A district of Francophonie will open in downtown Yerevan, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at a meeting with ambassadors of member, observer and associate states of the organization.

Meeting the diplomats on Friday, March 9, Nalbandian briefed them on preparatory activities ahead of the Francophonie summit and related events.

Besides, the motto of the summit - Living Together - was presented to the ambassadors.

Also in the limelight of the meeting was the Economic Forum, set to be organized on the sidelines of the summit.