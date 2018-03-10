Two Cumhuriyet journalists released on bail in Turkey

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish court has released on bail two journalists who were held for over a year on terror-related charges, the BBC reports.

The editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, Murat Sabuncu, and investigative reporter, Ahmet Sik, were both let out of jail, sparking jubilation among their supporters.

However, the pair remain charged and on trial. They deny the charges.

The staff from the newspaper were held as part of the crackdown that followed the failed coup of July 2016 .

More than 50,000 people were arrested and 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs in its aftermath, including police, military personnel, teachers and public servants.