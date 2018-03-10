Two Cumhuriyet journalists released on bail in Turkey
March 10, 2018 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Turkish court has released on bail two journalists who were held for over a year on terror-related charges, the BBC reports.
The editor-in-chief of the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, Murat Sabuncu, and investigative reporter, Ahmet Sik, were both let out of jail, sparking jubilation among their supporters.
However, the pair remain charged and on trial. They deny the charges.
The staff from the newspaper were held as part of the crackdown that followed the failed coup of July 2016 .
More than 50,000 people were arrested and 150,000 sacked or suspended from their jobs in its aftermath, including police, military personnel, teachers and public servants.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan only has one job to do at Arsenal: pundit Arsenal brought in Mkhitaryan to be Ozil’s opposite, “but we’ve had the two, it’s clear what Mkhitaryan has to do,” the author says.
Karabakh troops control contact line situation despite Azeri violations The Karabakh troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
ANCA welcomes TIFA meeting between U.S. and Armenia The Armenian delegation to the TIFA talks will be led by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Hovhannes Azizyan.
Yerevan will be home to a Francophonie district: Armenia FM Meeting the diplomats on March 9, Nalbandian briefed them on preparatory activities ahead of the Francophonie summit and related events.