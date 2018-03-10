Islamic State launches fresh offensive in western Dara’a
March 10, 2018 - 13:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group launched a new offensive on Friday, March 9 night that targets the western countryside of the Dara’a Governorate, AL-Masdar News reports.
IS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.
According to the Islamic State’s media wing, their militants have managed to capture the checkpoint after a short battle with the rebel forces.
Intense clashes are now ongoing at the Sheikh Sa’ad axis, where IS is attempting to advance against the rebels.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan only has one job to do at Arsenal: pundit Arsenal brought in Mkhitaryan to be Ozil’s opposite, “but we’ve had the two, it’s clear what Mkhitaryan has to do,” the author says.
Karabakh troops control contact line situation despite Azeri violations The Karabakh troops mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
ANCA welcomes TIFA meeting between U.S. and Armenia The Armenian delegation to the TIFA talks will be led by the Deputy Minister of Economy, Hovhannes Azizyan.
Yerevan will be home to a Francophonie district: Armenia FM Meeting the diplomats on March 9, Nalbandian briefed them on preparatory activities ahead of the Francophonie summit and related events.