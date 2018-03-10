// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Islamic State launches fresh offensive in western Dara’a

March 10, 2018 - 13:06 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group launched a new offensive on Friday, March 9 night that targets the western countryside of the Dara’a Governorate, AL-Masdar News reports.

IS reportedly began the attack by storming the rebel lines at the Al-Ruba’i Checkpoint, which is located just west of Sheikh Sa’ad.

According to the Islamic State’s media wing, their militants have managed to capture the checkpoint after a short battle with the rebel forces.

Intense clashes are now ongoing at the Sheikh Sa’ad axis, where IS is attempting to advance against the rebels.

