Turkey-led forces kick off assault to seize Afrin from Kurdish fighters

March 10, 2018 - 15:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Turkish Army and pro-Ankara militias have kicked-off the most critical phase of their Olive Branch operation against Kurdish forces in Aleppo province – the assault to seize the city of Afrin, Al-Masdar News reports.

On Saturday, March 10 morning, Turkey-led forces operating out of Afrin’s northern countryside (Sharan axis) sprung into action, seizing the villages of Kurt Kulak and Kafr Rum en-route to the regional capital.

The advances of the Turkish troops and Turkish-backed forces on the ground was backed up by airstrikes from Turkish warplanes which targeted frontline areas as well as Afrin city itself.

Although a direct assault on Afrin seems imminent, it appears Turkey-led forces will also attempt to bypass the city to the east and cut off Kurdish communication lines running to it via government-controlled territory in Aleppo province.

