Armenia leader to attend opening of St Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican
March 10, 2018 - 16:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I will attend the opening a statue of St Gregory of Narek at the Vatican, Yerkir Media reports.
The ceremony will be held on April 5.
Catholicos Aram, in particular, was handed an invitation to attend the event in the Vatican on Saturday, March 10.
French-Armenian sculptor Davit Babayan has already completed the statue.
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire on February 23, 2015, Pope Francis confirmed a decree declaring St Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church, a title going to selected saints whose teaching and life have a special importance for the Catholic Church.
Gregory of Narek was a priest, monk, theologian and a significant poet and scholar. He is considered one of the greatest Armenian literary authors.
