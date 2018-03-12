Ghouta militants reportedly open fire on civilians, kill one protester
March 12, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least one man was killed as militants in an East Ghouta town opened fire on a group of protestors calling on for negotiation with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.
According to local sources, scores of civilians in the rebel-held town of Kafr Batna took the street, reportedly demanding militants to leave their town and hand it over to the Syrian army.
However, militants of the Nusra-affiliate Faylaq al-Rahman indiscriminately shot at protestors, killing one and injuring others.
The sources filmed the incident where Walid al-Nimr was shot dead, Syrian news agency says.
Meanwhile, a number of civilians were reportedly wounded after being shot by militants while attempting to leave Harasta to government-held areas.
Amateur archaeologist discovers ‘cup markers, stone circles' in India Dolas claims he is the first person to have discovered them, since there are no records of these in the archeological findings so far.