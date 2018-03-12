Ghouta militants reportedly open fire on civilians, kill one protester

PanARMENIAN.Net - At least one man was killed as militants in an East Ghouta town opened fire on a group of protestors calling on for negotiation with the Syrian government, Al-Masdar News says.

According to local sources, scores of civilians in the rebel-held town of Kafr Batna took the street, reportedly demanding militants to leave their town and hand it over to the Syrian army.

However, militants of the Nusra-affiliate Faylaq al-Rahman indiscriminately shot at protestors, killing one and injuring others.

The sources filmed the incident where Walid al-Nimr was shot dead, Syrian news agency says.

Meanwhile, a number of civilians were reportedly wounded after being shot by militants while attempting to leave Harasta to government-held areas.