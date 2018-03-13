Russia to service Iran’s air defense systems
March 13, 2018 - 10:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian military export authorities are to set up a post-sales service center in Iran to maintain the operational capability of S-300 air defense systems purchased by the Islamic Republic from Russia, Al-Masdar News reports.
The after-purchase weapons support scheme to be applied in Iran is being considered for general implementation for all buyers of Russian air defense systems, says Vladimir Kozhin, an Aide to the President of Russia.
Iran first signed an order contract with Russia for the purchase of a number of S-300PMU-2 air defense systems in 2007 which after almost an entire decade of bureaucracy were finally delivered.
The first batch of the S-300s entered service with the Iranian’s air force in April 2016, with operational testing and ‘full integration’ into the country’s air defense network completed by August 2017.
