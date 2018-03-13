Armenia among top three poorest countries in CIS
March 13, 2018 - 11:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has one of the highest rates of poverty among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
According to data provided by the national statistical service, the 29.4% poverty rate was exceeded by only two countries in the CIS space in 2016.
32.1% of the population of Kyrgyzstan and 30.3% in Tajikistan, as well as 5.9% of the Azerbaijanis and only 2.6% of Kazakhs were poor in the reporting period.
Armenia’s draft budget for 2018 envisages a 4.5% GDP growth.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Armenia's economy is expected to expand by 5.8% in 2017 and grow further by 3.8% and 3.6% in the following two years, the UN said.
