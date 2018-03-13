Armenia among top three poorest countries in CIS

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia has one of the highest rates of poverty among the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

According to data provided by the national statistical service, the 29.4% poverty rate was exceeded by only two countries in the CIS space in 2016.

32.1% of the population of Kyrgyzstan and 30.3% in Tajikistan, as well as 5.9% of the Azerbaijanis and only 2.6% of Kazakhs were poor in the reporting period.

Armenia’s draft budget for 2018 envisages a 4.5% GDP growth.