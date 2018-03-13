110 genes raising the risk of breast cancer discovered
March 13, 2018 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - British scientists have discovered 110 genes which raise the risk of breast cancer, in a major breakthrough which paves the way for new treatments, The Daily Mail reports.
The study, the most comprehensive investigation ever conducted into the genetics of breast cancer, used pioneering techniques to create maps of a woman's DNA.
Previously researchers only knew of a few genetic mutations which could raise breast cancer risk.
The most famous of these - the BRCA gene mutation famously carried by Angelina Jolie - was discovered in London and Cambridge more than 20 years ago.
That discovery paved the way for the first personalised cancer medicines, which tailors drugs to a woman's genetics.
Now a team at the Institute of Cancer Research in London - which was heavily involved in the BRCA discovery - has found 110 more genes that increase a woman's risk.
The researchers, whose work was published in the Nature Communications scientific journal, said this will provide a huge range of new targets for drug development.
