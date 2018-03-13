Syrian army launches powerful rocket attack on Islamic State
March 13, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Rocket artillery units of the Syrian army have commenced a powerful bombardment of Islamic State positions, bases and gathering points in southern Damascus, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to pro-government sources, the rocket shelling by government artillery units against IS has been ongoing since early Tuesday, March 13 morning and is currently targeting the areas held by the militant group in the district town of Yarmouk Camp.
On Monday afternoon, Islamic State forces based in southern Damascus attacked rival militants attempting to surrender to the Syrian army amid the realization of a deal that was to see Al-Qaeda-linked rebels be evacuated to Idlib in exchange for the hand over of their remaining position in Yarmouk Camp.
Since the Monday clashes, ISIS reportedly launched an offensive to capture the remaining areas of Yarmouk Camp not yet under its control before Syrian troops seized them in the wake of the withdrawal of Al-Qaeda-affiliated forces.
