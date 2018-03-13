// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army launches powerful rocket attack on Islamic State

Syrian army launches powerful rocket attack on Islamic State
March 13, 2018 - 13:14 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rocket artillery units of the Syrian army have commenced a powerful bombardment of Islamic State positions, bases and gathering points in southern Damascus, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-government sources, the rocket shelling by government artillery units against IS has been ongoing since early Tuesday, March 13 morning and is currently targeting the areas held by the militant group in the district town of Yarmouk Camp.

On Monday afternoon, Islamic State forces based in southern Damascus attacked rival militants attempting to surrender to the Syrian army amid the realization of a deal that was to see Al-Qaeda-linked rebels be evacuated to Idlib in exchange for the hand over of their remaining position in Yarmouk Camp.

Since the Monday clashes, ISIS reportedly launched an offensive to capture the remaining areas of Yarmouk Camp not yet under its control before Syrian troops seized them in the wake of the withdrawal of Al-Qaeda-affiliated forces.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Breaking: Syrian Army launches powerful rocket bombardment at ISIS in south Damascus
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition.
Turkish-Armenian MP raises Catholic church attacks to interior minister Garo Paylan has appealed to the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu over the recent attacks on the Saint Maria Catholic Church.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”