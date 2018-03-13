// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Chinese weather woman looks the same for 22 years (video)

Chinese weather woman looks the same for 22 years
 March 13, 2018 - 17:05 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yang Dan, a Chinese weather reporter has been trending on social media for a while now.

The 44-year-old weather woman from China’s state broadcaster CCTV has been hosting the weather report for 22 years now and her appearance has remained unchanged throughout all this period, The Indian Express reports.

Apparently, a video of the anchor that recently went viral on Chinese social media, portrays her journey over the years.

Reportedly, the video was initially shared to celebrate International Woman’s Day, with the caption, “Many web users have grown up watching her show. They wondered why they have grown older but she hasn’t. It does appears she is getting younger and younger.”

Related links:
Life.ru: В Китае ведущая прогноза погоды внешне не меняется уже 22 года
The Indian Express. Chinese weather forecaster woman, hosting the show for 22 years, has amazed viewers with her youthfulness
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
10% of Armenians think the country going in the right direction: study Less than 20% respondents indicated that Armenia had law and order, fair justice system and political opposition.
Turkish-Armenian MP raises Catholic church attacks to interior minister Garo Paylan has appealed to the country’s interior minister Süleyman Soylu over the recent attacks on the Saint Maria Catholic Church.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistivs are here to prove it, talkSPORT says.
'Game of Thrones' spin-offs will be bigger than first few seasons Given the phenomenal success of GoT, Francesca Orsi said “it feels like corporate malfeasance to not continue it.”