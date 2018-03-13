Chinese weather woman looks the same for 22 years (video)
March 13, 2018 - 17:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yang Dan, a Chinese weather reporter has been trending on social media for a while now.
The 44-year-old weather woman from China’s state broadcaster CCTV has been hosting the weather report for 22 years now and her appearance has remained unchanged throughout all this period, The Indian Express reports.
Apparently, a video of the anchor that recently went viral on Chinese social media, portrays her journey over the years.
Reportedly, the video was initially shared to celebrate International Woman’s Day, with the caption, “Many web users have grown up watching her show. They wondered why they have grown older but she hasn’t. It does appears she is getting younger and younger.”
