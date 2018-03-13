Henrikh Mkhitaryan was "misused" at Manchester United
March 13, 2018 - 18:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was misused at Manchester United, and his Arsenal statistics are here to prove it, talkSPORT says in an article about the playmaker and his recent form with the Gunners.
"It appears Wenger has found the best way to get the most out of Mkhitaryan, following his rather lacklustre time at Manchester United," the article says.
"Aside from the rare flash of brilliance, Armenia international Mkhitaryan looked a shadow of his former self following his summer 2016 transfer to Old Trafford. He especially struggled this season, with performances growing steadily worse after a bright opening few weeks to the campaign.
"Jose Mourinho, the United manager, seem either unable or unwilling to try and help Mkhitaryan find his best form, and, in the end, Mourinho gave up on the 29-year-old - accepting his transfer to Arsenal.
"And Mourinho’s inability means praise has to be directed at Wenger for coaxing a series of effective performances out of a player who appeared truly woeful just a couple of months ago.
"In his 15 Premier League matches for Man United in 2017/18, Mkhitaryan was directly involved in just six goals (one goal, five assists).
"Incredibly, in just six top flight games for the Gunners, Mkhitaryan has only one fewer goal involvement than he managed while with Mourinho’s side (one goal, four assists).
"This does not excuse Wenger all his faults - of which there are many - and issues still exist with every aspect of the Arsenal team
"However, Mkhitaryan’s improvement since joining Arsenal is a reminder that Wenger remains a truly gifted coach who, with the right player at his disposal, can mould an elite performer out of someone who has been forced to play under the wrong manager - like Mourinho and his staid football - for far too long."
Wenger's side are back in action on Thursday, March 15 night (8.05pm) as they host AC Milan in the Europa League.
