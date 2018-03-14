Rural Armenian school receives 10 new computers
March 14, 2018 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The village of Amasia in Armenia's Shirak province is known for its severe and long-lasting winters. The settlement that shares borders with Turkey in the West and Georgia in the North, becomes isolated from the world for months because of heavy snowfall and blizzards. The village life friezes as well, leaving community residents with no occupation in that period.
180 students attend the village school. The teachers do their best to develop critical and analytical thinking in children. As the roads are often closed, the children do not have the opportunity to visit the village library or the one Gyumri to get books. The only way of connecting with the world and getting up-to-date information is the internet.
That is why the informatics classroom of the school has been replenished with ten new computers, giving the kids an opportunity to study the subject more deeply. According to teacher Anush Aghayan, lessons have become more efficient and may serve the children as a foundation for advanced learning.
“The practical measures taken towards improving the educational process have had a positive outcome: the children are now more interested in the subject and show better results. The gift was a true surprise for us. He who appreciates the importance of education, deserves utmost respect,” noted principle of the school Karine Hartenyan.
Amasia middle school received 10 new computers owing to the personal donation of VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists discover 500 'intelligence genes' There are a total of 187 regions in the human genome that are associated with skills related to thinking and creating.
Azerbaijan buys Israeli weapons but votes against Israel in UN Arms sales do not ensure support in international forums, as the top three markets for Israeli military equipment – India, Vietnam, Azerbaijan.
Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia The European Commission is planning to increased the Schengen visa fee from €60 to €80, a statement on the Commission's website says.
Wenger 'not surprised at' Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning Arsenal form Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team.