Karabakh tank drills focus on open-fire forms and methods

PanARMENIAN.Net - In accordance with the training plan of Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) for 2018, tank drills launched on Monday, March 12 at military training grounds of the Artsakh Defense Army.

The exercise is aimed at training the personnel to apply theoretical knowledge, improve their professional skills, develop abilities to make independent decisions in the course of combat missions.

The exercises will pay special attention to open-fire forms and methods, the characteristics of hitting targets of the hypothetical enemy, based on the combat situation.

Azerbaijan recently launched exercises of its own, which involve up to 25,000 military personnel, up to 250 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1000 missiles and artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 50 army and front-line aviation for various purposes.