Armenia welcomes inter-Korean dialogue
March 14, 2018 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s foreign ministry has said that Yerevan welcomes the new developments in the inter-Korean dialogue which received a new impetus after top North Korean officials attended the Winter Olympics in South Korea.
“We hope that agreements reached between North and South will lead to de-escalation of the situation on #Korea’n peninsula and pave the way for direct #US-#DPRK dialogue,” the Armenian foreign ministry tweeted.
The North and the South in early January agreed on negotiations to resolve problems and military talks aimed at averting accidental conflict, after their first official dialogue in more than two years, as Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program fuels tension.
The U.S. initially responded coolly to the idea of inter-Korean meetings, but U.S. President Donald Trump later called them "a good thing."
