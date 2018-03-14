Canadian lawmaker commemorates Sumgait pogrom
March 14, 2018 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Canadian lawmaker MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos recently commemorated in the Commons the 30th anniversary of the Sumgait pogrom, in which the ethnic Azerbaijan population attacked members of the Armenian population of the town of Sumgait, The Suburban reports.
The tragic event, which commenced on the eve of February 28th, 1988, resulted in the death of 200 Armenian men, women, and children and is considered to be the start of the Karabakh War.
Azeris planned and orchestrated the brutal massacres which targeted Armenians solely for their heritage following their peaceful protest calling for historic Armenian lands to be liberated.
The MP said the attacks took place in February 1988.
"This was a time marked by serious acts of violence, riots, and widespread looting during which Armenian civilians were attacked and killed," she explained. "This unprecedented violence shocked the entire world.
"Thirty years later, Armenians are commemorating these tragic events in which many lost their lives. This anniversary reminds us of what a privilege it is to live in a country where diversity and inclusion make us strong and where various ethnic and religious communities can participate equally in our country's political life. This anniversary also reminds us that, as Canadians, we have a duty to condemn all acts of violence and to play an active role in promoting and preserving peace in Canada and around the world."
Photo. Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press
Related links:
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia The European Commission is planning to increased the Schengen visa fee from €60 to €80, a statement on the Commission's website says.
Wenger 'not surprised at' Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning Arsenal form Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team.
Armenia welcomes inter-Korean dialogue "We hope agreements reached between North and South will lead to de-escalation of the situation on the Korean peninsula," a statement said.
Red Wings launching Moscow-Yerevan flights from March 18 The planes will arrive in the Armenian capital from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, with the maiden flight set for March 18.