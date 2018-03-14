// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia

Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia
March 14, 2018 - 18:16 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The European Commission is planning to increase the Schengen visa fee from €60 to €80, a statement on the Commission's website says.

The move however, won't affect such countries as Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, whose citizens will continue paying €35.

The Commission is proposing to reform the EU's common visa policy to adapt the rules to evolving security concerns, challenges linked to migration and new opportunities offered by technological developments.

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos said: "Every year, millions of travellers visit the EU and boost our travel and tourism industry. With the reforms we propose today it will become easier and faster for legitimate travellers to obtain a visa while security standards will be enhanced to better detect and stop those who are not. The new rules will also make sure our common visa policy can help improve our cooperation with non-EU countries when it comes to the return of irregular migrants."

Also, the decision making time for visa applications will be reduced from 15 to 10 days. It will be possible for travellers to submit their applications up to 6 months in advance of their planned trip, instead of the current 3 months, and to fill in and sign their applications electronically.

Related links:
Ria.ru. Еврокомиссия не будет поднимать визовый сбор для граждан России
 Top stories
Armenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. CongressArmenian American Don Boyajian makes his case for U.S. Congress
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
What George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The CollegianWhat George Bush Sr said about the Armenian Genocide: The Collegian
George H.W. Bush offered his view on the situation surrounding the Armenian Genocide back in 1988 when he served as vice-president.
Jerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protestJerusalem’s top Christians close Holy Sepulchre Church in tax protest
Christian leaders say the action would jeopardize their ability to do their work which also involves related social-service activities.
Dutch parliament recognizes Armenian GenocideDutch parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide
The Dutch parliament approved a resolution on Thursday, February 22, recognizing the Armenian Genocide of 1915-1922.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
Update: Armenian Genocide bill circulating in Dutch parliament
German MP calls Turks ‘camel herders’, cites Armenian Genocide
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Scientists discover 500 'intelligence genes' There are a total of 187 regions in the human genome that are associated with skills related to thinking and creating.
Azerbaijan buys Israeli weapons but votes against Israel in UN Arms sales do not ensure support in international forums, as the top three markets for Israeli military equipment – India, Vietnam, Azerbaijan.
Wenger 'not surprised at' Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning Arsenal form Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team.
Canadian lawmaker commemorates Sumgait pogrom "This was a time marked by serious acts of violence during which Armenian civilians were attacked and killed," she explained.