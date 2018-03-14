// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan buys Israeli weapons but votes against Israel in UN

Azerbaijan buys Israeli weapons but votes against Israel in UN
March 14, 2018 - 18:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arms sales do not ensure support in international forums, as the top three markets for Israeli military equipment – India, Vietnam and Azerbaijan – almost always vote against Israel in the United Nations, The Jerusalem Post says in an article.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s updated data, India is by far Israel’s largest weapons market, having bought $715 million worth of weaponry in 2017, down slightly from the $767m. it bought in 2016. This represents a whopping 650% increase in arms sales to India over the last decade.

According to the database, Vietnam is Israel’s second largest customer, having purchased $142m. in arms in 2017, making Israel its second largest arms supplier, after Russia.

Azerbaijan – a Muslim country on Iran’s border – is the third largest weapons market for Israel, having bought $137m. worth in 2017, a steep decline, however, from the $248m. it bought in 2016. Israel is Azerbaijan’s largest arms supplier.

While India at times abstains on key Israel-related votes in the UN, Vietnam and Azerbaijan can be counted on always to vote against Jerusalem.

Related links:
The Jerusalem Post. ISRAEL’S TOP ARMS CLIENTS: INDIA, VIETNAM, AZERBAIJAN
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists explain mystery behind Roman 'gate to hell' in Turkey
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
Massive convoy of Syrian army tanks, artillery arrive in Damascus
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Schengen visa fee hike won't affect Armenia The European Commission is planning to increased the Schengen visa fee from €60 to €80, a statement on the Commission's website says.
Wenger 'not surprised at' Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s stunning Arsenal form Arsene Wenger insists he is not surprised by how quickly Henrikh Mkhitaryan has settled into his Arsenal team.
Armenia welcomes inter-Korean dialogue "We hope agreements reached between North and South will lead to de-escalation of the situation on the Korean peninsula," a statement said.
Red Wings launching Moscow-Yerevan flights from March 18 The planes will arrive in the Armenian capital from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport, with the maiden flight set for March 18.