Aronian defeats Karjakin at FIDE Candidates Tournament R4

PanARMENIAN.Net - At the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Sergey Karjakin of Russia on Wednesday, March 14.

Fabiano Caruana of the United States took the lead after the fourth round of matches as he beat Russian wild card Vladimir Kramnik.

With 10 rounds still to go, Aronian (2.0 points) currently shares the 4th-6th spots with Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Ding Liren (China).

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.

The winner of the 8-player event will be the challenger of Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2018.