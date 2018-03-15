Aronian defeats Karjakin at FIDE Candidates Tournament R4
March 15, 2018 - 10:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated Sergey Karjakin of Russia on Wednesday, March 14.
Fabiano Caruana of the United States took the lead after the fourth round of matches as he beat Russian wild card Vladimir Kramnik.
With 10 rounds still to go, Aronian (2.0 points) currently shares the 4th-6th spots with Alexander Grischuk (Russia) and Ding Liren (China).
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
The winner of the 8-player event will be the challenger of Magnus Carlsen at the World Chess Championship 2018.
Top stories
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said the club must unite and show they are playing for Wenger.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Gattuso lauds Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a technically gifted, fast player “Mkhitaryan is a player who has improved since he arrived in England," Gattuso said ahead of Milan’s encounter against the Gunners.
Dean Cain hopes every government will recognize Armenian Genocide Dean Cain recently visited Israel where he took the chance to speak about the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
Militants mull surrendering key stronghold in east Damascus The development comes amid the flight of hundreds of civilians from the combat zone towards government-held areas via Syrian army checkpoints.
Nick Jonas reportedly dating Angela Sarafyan Singer/actor Nick Jonas is reportedly dating Westworld star, Armenian American actress Angela Sarafyan.