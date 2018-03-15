Women can now join Saudi civil defence force

PanARMENIAN.Net - Saudi women are now allowed to join the kingdom’s civil defence force, Gulf News reports.

In January, they were allowed to join the General Directorate for Passports and in February, they gained the right to become soldiers.

Deputy Director General of Civil Defence for Safety Affairs Abdul Rahman Al Hussaini said there have been several meetings with the civil service ministry to recruit women as safety officials in the Civil Defence and in the public sector.

Technical safety and civil defence courses will also be offered to both men and women in colleges, he said, Saudi daily Okaz reported on Thursday, March 15.

“We are working with the Ministry of Education to adopt safety engineering and fire science courses for both sexes in a number of universities,” he said. “We have covered up to 50 per cent with Princess Nourah University, and we continue to work with other universities on the matter. There is a wide participation by women, especially during Haj and Umrah, in performing specific tasks,” he said in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, as he highlighted Civil Defence achievements in the last 18 months.

The elevation of the status of women in Saudi Arabia is being promoted as part of the 2030 Vision launched by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Women’s causes are being supported mainly by Shura Council members and the media.