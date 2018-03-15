Militants mull surrendering key stronghold in east Damascus
March 15, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to BBC affiliated journalist Riam Dalati, rebels currently holding positions inside the district town of Hammuriyah in Damascus’ East Ghouta region are considering surrendering their stronghold without any further fight, Al-Masdar News reports.
The development comes amid the flight of hundreds of civilians from the combat zone towards government-held areas via Syrian army checkpoints acting as escape corridors near the frontline.
According to Dalati, less than one hundred rebel fighters are currently present in Hammuriyah; they are mulling a full withdrawal from the district in the event that ‘all civilians leave.’
Following a renewed assault on Wednesday, March 14, elite Syrian army storming forces have so far seized all the farmland areas to the east and north of Hammuriyah and captured important points within the insurgent stronghold itself.
