Candidates Tournament: Aronian draws round 5 match vs Grischuk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian and Alexander Grischuk of Russia drew the round 5 match of the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament, as did all the other six participants on Thursday, March 15.

With 9 rounds still to go, Aronian (2.5 points) currently shares the 4th-6th spots with Grischuk and Ding Liren (China). Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads with 3.5 points.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.

The round 6 matches will be held on Friday, March 16.