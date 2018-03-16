Candidates Tournament: Aronian draws round 5 match vs Grischuk
March 16, 2018 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian and Alexander Grischuk of Russia drew the round 5 match of the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament, as did all the other six participants on Thursday, March 15.
With 9 rounds still to go, Aronian (2.5 points) currently shares the 4th-6th spots with Grischuk and Ding Liren (China). Fabiano Caruana of the United States leads with 3.5 points.
The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.
The round 6 matches will be held on Friday, March 16.
Top stories
Norberto Briasco has already been invited to play in the Armenian team’s upcoming friendly matches in March.
At the Candidates Tournament, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 2 match against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan
The defender said: “They settled in very well. They are both two outstanding guys. Not only on the pitch, but also personally."
The Armenian forward and RSL discussed a contract buyout at various points this winter, but they couldn’t agree to terms.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia has no territories to return, lawmaker says The Armenian lawmaker said it’s Turkey that should return territories, including to Cyprus, a member of the European Union.
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
37 U.S. lawmakers join call for $70 million aid to Armenia, Artsakh “We want to once again express our appreciation to Congressman Pallone, his colleagues in the leadership of the Armenian Caucus," Hamparian said.
Russian jets pummel militants in Hama after failed offensive The deadly strikes come after a jihadi alliance – in which Jaysh al-Izza was part of – launched a surprise attack on Syrian Army positions.