Armenia has no territories to return, lawmaker says
March 16, 2018 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov said on Thursday, March 15 that the country has no territories to return [to anybody], Aysor.am reports.
Sharmazanovs’ comments came after Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim’s claims against Armenia when commenting the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh.
The Armenian lawmaker said it’s Turkey that should return territories, including to Cyprus, a member of the European Union.
Sharmazanov also weighed in on Yildirim’s comments about the alleged condemnation of the United Nations and the OSCE of Armenian massacres, describing them as blatant lies.
“No international organization has ever adopted a document accusing Armenia of any massacre,” he said.
According to him, such behavior is evidence that there is no room for Turkey in the process of the settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to F-16 fighter discovered The creature with a 30 foot wingspan is among six new species of the prehistoric flying reptiles unveiled by a British led team of scientists.