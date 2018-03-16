Giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to F-16 fighter discovered
March 16, 2018 - 16:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Experts at the University of Bath have discovered that a giant pterodactyl with a wingspan similar to an F-16 fighter jet soared above North Africa 66 million years ago, SomersetLive reports.
The creature with a 30 foot wingspan is among six new species of the prehistoric flying reptiles unveiled by a British led team of scientists.
Pterodactyls, also known as pterosaurs, were cousins of the dinosaurs and glided above their heads on wings made of skin supported by a single huge finger.
They were the largest animals ever to take to the air and the remarkable discovery shows they were wiped out in their prime.
Pterodactyls were previously thought to be declining before the mass extinction at the end of the Cretaceous, caused by an asteroid impact 66 million years ago.
The new pterosaurs ranged in wingspan from a little over two metres to almost ten (six to 30 feet), almost three times bigger than the largest living bird, the wandering albatross.
They weighed up to 200 kg (440lbs). A NATO F-16 would be just five feet wider.
The biggest, named, Arambourgiania, would have had a wingspan more than three times that of Alcione, the smallest.
Photo. AP/Itsuo Inouye
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Final trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” lands online The trailer showcases all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe leaders, including Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, and Black Widow.
Mkhitaryan looking to Arsenal's Europa League clash vs CSKA Henrikh Mkhitaryan is looking forward to Arsenal's Europa League quarterfinals match against CSKA Moscow on April 5.
Armenian manuscript goes on display in Manchester “The Alchemy of Colour” explores the curious recipes used throughout the centuries to bring vivid colour to manuscripts.
Princess of Thailand visits Armenia’s Matenadaran Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visited Matenadaran - a repository of ancient manuscripts in Armenia.