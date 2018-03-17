Turkish forces reportedly setting up new base north of Aleppo city

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Saturday, March 17 morning, another Turkish military convoy entered northwest Syria bringing with it the forces and equipment required to set up yet another observation base, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to sources, the new Turkish Army military site will be established just north of Aleppo city atop the mountain of Jabal Anak near the small rebel-controlled city of Anadan.

Turkish forces began establishing military observation points in northwest Syrian at the beginning of 2018 as part of a deescalation scheme brokered between Moscow and Ankara aimed at reducing violence across the region.

The establishment of such sites by the Turkish military comes immediately after the Syrian army concluded its Idlib-Aleppo operation against the Islamic State and other militant groups.