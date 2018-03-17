Number of tourist trips from Russia to Armenia grew 28% in 2017: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of tourist trips from Russia to Armenia increased by 28% in 2017, the analytical agency TurStat said in its rating of countries of outbound tourism, popular among Russian travelers.

According to the agency, the number of trips from Russia to Armenia increased by 28% to 368,000 journeys in 2017 year-on-year, while the total number of outbound tourist trips from Russia increased by 25% to hit 40 million in the reporting period.

Armenia thus ranked 26th in terms of the number of foreign tourist trips from Russia, slightly lagging behind the UAE (379,000) and outpacing Israel (359,000).

Turkey (4.5 million), Abkhazia (4.3 million), Finland (3.3 million), Kazakhstan (3 million), Ukraine (2.3 million) , China (2 million), Estonia (1.7 million), Poland (1.2 million), Germany (1.2 million) and Thailand (1.1 million) were the most popular countries in terms of the number of tourist trips from Russia in 2017.