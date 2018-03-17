EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Armenia president-elect Sarkissian

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have congratulated Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s president, the latter's office said.

“The Armenia-EU relations have made a great progress in the past several months after the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017,” the EU officials said in their statement.

Also, Tusk and Juncker said they expect to closely cooperate with Sarkissian to remain true to commitments based on democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

Elected by the National Assembly on March 2, Sarkissian will assume presidency on April 9 when current Armenian leader Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president expires.