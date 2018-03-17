EU’s Tusk, Juncker congratulate Armenia president-elect Sarkissian
March 17, 2018 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - President of the European Council Donald Tusk and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker have congratulated Armen Sarkissian on his election as Armenia’s president, the latter's office said.
“The Armenia-EU relations have made a great progress in the past several months after the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement was signed on November 24, 2017,” the EU officials said in their statement.
Also, Tusk and Juncker said they expect to closely cooperate with Sarkissian to remain true to commitments based on democracy, human rights and the rule of law.
Elected by the National Assembly on March 2, Sarkissian will assume presidency on April 9 when current Armenian leader Serzh Sargsyan’s term as president expires.
Top stories
French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive in Yerevan in October 2018, ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte confirmed.
The final declaration, published on the European Council's website, does not mention any specific conflicts in the region.
Armenia is closely following the development of events surrounding Catalonia's independence vote, Tigran Balayan said.
“The union is in the stage formation and certain issues have yet to be regulated,” Aravot cited her as saying on Thursday, July 27.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan is Arsenal’s best performing player: WhoScored Henrikh Mkhitaryan has as many man-of-the-match awards (two) as anyone in Arsene Wenger’s side this season.
Syrian army begins storming two key militant strongholds in Damascus The districts of Kafr Batna and Saqba are located in what sources describe as the rebel-controlled ‘urban heartland’ of East Ghouta.
250 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week Besides firearms, the Azerbaijani troops also employed hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher east and north of the frontline.
Number of tourist trips from Russia to Armenia grew 28% in 2017: report Armenia ranked 26th in terms of the number of foreign tourist trips from Russia, slightly lagging behind the UAE and outpacing Israel.