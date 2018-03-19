Russia’s Putin sets two records in landslide election victory
March 19, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian president Vladimir Putin won re-election after securing some 76.65% of votes with more than 90% counted on Sunday, March 18.
55 million Russian citizens voted for Putin in a widely expected outcome, with the overall turnout standing at 67%.
Putin has thus set two records in the history of Russian elections after winning the vote by the largest margin of victory with the biggest number of ballots cast in his favor.
None of the seven candidates who ran against him posed a threat, while opposition leader Alexei Navalny was barred from running.
After the majority of the ballots were counted, Putin thanked voters for their support at a victory rally and said Russia had a great future ahead of it provided its people stayed united.
His nearest challenger, Communist Party candidate Pavel Grudinin, got just 11.82%, while nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky got 5.68% .
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Rouhani congratulates new Armenian president Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two nations.
Polish senator pays tribute to 1.5 mln victims of Armenian Genocide The Polish delegation put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of those perished with a moment of silence.
Armenia among top 10 countries of inbound tourism to Russia in 2017 Armenia took the seventh spot in terms of the number of tourist trips taken to Russia last year and is nestled between Poland and Germany.
How an Armenian immigrant started a restaurant career in Niagara Falls The grand re-opening with a redecorated dining room and a re-equipped kitchen at a total cost of about $50,000 in 1948.