Aronian shares last spots at Candidates Tournament

PanARMENIAN.Net - As the 2018 FIDE Candidates Tournament is currently underway in Germany, Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian shares the last spots after losing to Fabiano Caruana of the United States.

Caruana is thus back to being the sole leader, followed by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Azerbaijan) in the second spot.

Sergey Karjakin won his first game, against Wesley So, whereas Vladimir Kramnik and Ding Liren drew an exciting game.

The eighth round will be held on Monday, March 19, with Aronian set to face Liren.

The tournament, due to last until March 28, is being contested as a double round-robin with each player playing 14 games, seven with white pieces and seven with black.