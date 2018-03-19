Brussels Airlines resuming regular flights to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is resuming regular flights to the Armenian capital city of Yerevan from June 2, the General Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Monday, March 19.

In the periods of June 2 - July 2 and August 29 - October 27, the carrier will fly to Armenia once a week, while in the period between July 3 and August 28, flights from Yerevan to the Belgian capital will be carried out twice a week.

Brussels Airlines was earlier reported to have discussed the possibility of re-launching flights from the Belgian capital to Yerevan, company vise president Herman Carpentier said at a meeting with the head of Armenia’s GDCA Sergey Avetisyan in late February.