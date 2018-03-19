Brussels Airlines resuming regular flights to Armenia
March 19, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Brussels Airlines is resuming regular flights to the Armenian capital city of Yerevan from June 2, the General Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Monday, March 19.
In the periods of June 2 - July 2 and August 29 - October 27, the carrier will fly to Armenia once a week, while in the period between July 3 and August 28, flights from Yerevan to the Belgian capital will be carried out twice a week.
Brussels Airlines was earlier reported to have discussed the possibility of re-launching flights from the Belgian capital to Yerevan, company vise president Herman Carpentier said at a meeting with the head of Armenia’s GDCA Sergey Avetisyan in late February.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Rouhani congratulates new Armenian president Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two nations.
Scientists reveal why chocolate turns white if you don't eat it immediately Now it can be revealed that this strange phenomenon is due to the fat particles in the chocolate rising to the surface.
Armenia among top 10 countries of inbound tourism to Russia in 2017 Armenia took the seventh spot in terms of the number of tourist trips taken to Russia last year and is nestled between Poland and Germany.
How an Armenian immigrant started a restaurant career in Niagara Falls The grand re-opening with a redecorated dining room and a re-equipped kitchen at a total cost of about $50,000 in 1948.