Syrian army captures 75% of East Ghouta region: sources

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been rolling through the militant-held areas of the East Ghouta recently, leaving only a small portion of this region left to capture, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army has managed to capture at least 75 percent of the East Ghouta region following the capture of Sabqa from the militants of Faylaq Al-Rahman.

With Sabqa captured, the Syrian Army will now shift their attention to the suburbs of ‘Ayn Tarma, Zamalka, Arbeen, and Jobar.

These four suburbs are located at the southern pocket of the East Ghouta region and they are specifically controlled by the militants of Faylaq Al-Rahman, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.