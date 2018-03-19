FC Ararat doctors save passenger’s life while flying to Armenia
March 19, 2018 - 14:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The doctors of FC Ararat Moscow saved a passenger’s life on board a plane while traveling to Yerevan from the Russian capital, the press service of the club reports.
One of the passengers experienced a hypertensive crisis during the flight, however the timely intervention of the club’s doctor and the massage therapists saved the life of a man.
The team have arrived in Yerevan for a final gathering. The club have already conducted training.
