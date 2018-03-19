Polish senator pays tribute to 1.5 mln victims of Armenian Genocide
March 19, 2018 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of the foreign relations committee of the Polish parliament visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian National Assembly said on Monday, March 19.
Headed by senator Marek Rocki and accompanied by several Armenian lawmakers, the delegation put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of those perished with a moment of silence.
Also, the Polish lawmakers toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the massacres in which 1.5 million innocent Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.
The Sejm of Poland (lower house of the Polish parliament) unanimously passed a bill recognizing Armenian Genocide on April 19, 2005.
Turkey denies to this day.
Top stories
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Authored by entrepreneurs Maxim Sychev and Seyran Harutyunyan, Armenia's first-of-its-kind bobsleigh runway will open on July 1, 2018.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Partner news
Latest news
Iran's Rouhani congratulates new Armenian president Rouhani expressed hope that Tehran-Yerevan ties would further develop with regard to cultural and historical ties between the two nations.
Scientists reveal why chocolate turns white if you don't eat it immediately Now it can be revealed that this strange phenomenon is due to the fat particles in the chocolate rising to the surface.
Armenia among top 10 countries of inbound tourism to Russia in 2017 Armenia took the seventh spot in terms of the number of tourist trips taken to Russia last year and is nestled between Poland and Germany.
How an Armenian immigrant started a restaurant career in Niagara Falls The grand re-opening with a redecorated dining room and a re-equipped kitchen at a total cost of about $50,000 in 1948.