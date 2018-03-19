Polish senator pays tribute to 1.5 mln victims of Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation of the foreign relations committee of the Polish parliament visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian National Assembly said on Monday, March 19.

Headed by senator Marek Rocki and accompanied by several Armenian lawmakers, the delegation put a wreath at the memorial and honored the memory of those perished with a moment of silence.

Also, the Polish lawmakers toured the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute to learn more about the massacres in which 1.5 million innocent Armenians were killed at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.

Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as Genocide.

The Sejm of Poland (lower house of the Polish parliament) unanimously passed a bill recognizing Armenian Genocide on April 19, 2005.

Turkey denies to this day.