British woman reportedly killed in Turkish airstrike in Syria’s Afrin
March 19, 2018 - 18:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A British woman has reportedly been killed while fighting with the Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin as the Turkish military entirely seized the city, Al-Masdar News says.
Anna Campbell, 26, was a member of a female Kurdish unit fighting the Turkish military and its proxies in the Kurdish region of Afrin.
According to friends, Campbell was killed during an airstrike conducted by a Turkish warplane.
According to YPJ sources, Campbell’s wish to fight in Afrin was firstly rejected but she was persistent to do so. “She even dyed her hair black so she draws less attention”, the sources added.
Dubbed “Operation Olive Branch”, the Turkish Army, in collaboration with several rebel groups, launched an assault aimed at ousting the Kurdish militants from Afrin.
