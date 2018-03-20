// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Paris mulls free public transport by 2020

Paris mulls free public transport by 2020
March 20, 2018 - 11:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is planning to study and discuss the economic model of free public transport for all segments of the population by the summer of 2018, Les Echos reports.

According to the mayor, a final decision on the issue may be made by 2020.

"The issue of free transport is key in the field of urban travel, with cars that produce harmful emissions no longer occupying a central place," Hidalgo was quoted as saying.

Under pressure from the European Union to rein in air pollution, the German government said recently that it is considering a plan that would make public transportation free in its most polluted cities

Related links:
Kommersant.ru: Общественный транспорт в Париже к 2020 году может стать бесплатным
 Top stories
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year runningSingapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Turkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media postsTurkey jails two activists of Armenian origin over social media posts
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Turkey part of 'triangle of evil', Saudi prince says
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
Drug-resistant tuberculosis in focus of new significant MSF study
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen.
Arthur Abraham vs Patrick Nielson: Winner to challenge world title Former two-division world titleholder Arthur Abraham and Patrick Nielsen will look to rejuvenate their careers against each other.
Levon Aronian draws Candidates Tournament round 8 Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Ding Liren of China at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.
Armenia government debt fell in February According to official data, the country’s debt totaled $6.898 billion in January and dropped to $6,851 billion the next month.