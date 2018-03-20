Paris mulls free public transport by 2020
March 20, 2018 - 11:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo is planning to study and discuss the economic model of free public transport for all segments of the population by the summer of 2018, Les Echos reports.
According to the mayor, a final decision on the issue may be made by 2020.
"The issue of free transport is key in the field of urban travel, with cars that produce harmful emissions no longer occupying a central place," Hidalgo was quoted as saying.
Under pressure from the European Union to rein in air pollution, the German government said recently that it is considering a plan that would make public transportation free in its most polluted cities
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs Nine-year-old Jake, for example, seems buttoned up and somewhat timid, but loved SOAD from first listen.
Arthur Abraham vs Patrick Nielson: Winner to challenge world title Former two-division world titleholder Arthur Abraham and Patrick Nielsen will look to rejuvenate their careers against each other.
Levon Aronian draws Candidates Tournament round 8 Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Ding Liren of China at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.
Armenia government debt fell in February According to official data, the country’s debt totaled $6.898 billion in January and dropped to $6,851 billion the next month.