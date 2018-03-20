World's last male northern white rhino dies; only two females left
March 20, 2018 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world's last male white rhino has died leaving only two females left to save the species from extinction, CNN reports.
The 45-year-old rhino named Sudan had been in poor health in recent days and was being treated for age-related issues and multiple infections.
A veterinary team made the decision to euthanize Sudan after his condition deteriorated significantly, the conservation group WildAid announced Tuesday.
Sudan lived in the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Kenya, surrounded by armed guards in the days leading up to his death.
"We can only hope that the world learns from the sad loss of Sudan and takes every measure to end all trade in rhino horn.
While prices of rhino horn are falling in China and Vietnam, poaching for horn still threatens all rhino species," said WildAid CEO Peter Knights.
